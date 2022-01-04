The Sweetwater County Courthouse in Green River under lockdown

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — At around 10:00 a.m. this morning there were reports that the Sweetwater County Court House in Green River, Wyoming was under lockdown during the regular County Commissioners meeting. According to David Martin from the Green River Star, “The Sweetwater County Commissioners abruptly halted their meeting after a threat was made that resulted in the county courthouse going into a lockdown.”

While posting on Facebook, David mentions that “According to commissioner Randy Wendling, someone called into the joint dispatch center claiming a shooter intended to go to the county courthouse and attack the county attorney’s office and the board of county commissioners. Also, a pipebomb is alleged to have been hidden in the building. People are being asked to stay away from the Court House at this time.”

At 10:43 a.m. on Facebook, David mentions that “People can return to work duties at the courthouse. The building is still secured.”

More updates will be provided as they’re made available.