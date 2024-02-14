The Sweetwater County School District #2 School Board met February 13

Photo courtesy of Sweetwater County School District #2.

February 14, 2024 — The Sweetwater County School District #2 School Board held its monthly meeting on February 13, 2024.

The meeting started out with two recognitions. The first recognition was for the Green River Cheerleaders, who took first in 4A Game Day and Co-Ed Stunt. This marks the Wolves as back-to-back state champions in Co-Ed.

The second recognition was for the Green River Wolf Pack Dance team, which took home first place in 3A Hip-Hop. This is the first state championship win for Debi Kovick since she has taken over as coach for the dance program. The team was also fourth in Jazz.

The Board then approved the retirements of Special Education Teacher Kay Herron from Green River High School, Reading Teacher Bridget Hower from Harrison Elementary, and Joseph Hamel, the Vice Principal of Lincoln Elementary School. The Board also approved the resignation request of Special Education Teacher Ryan Bowler from Lincoln Middle School. The Board approved a request for Sabbatical Leave and Internship for Dr. Jason Fuss, Assistant Superintendent/Director of Human Resources, to pursue a degree in speech-language pathology.

The Board then watched a presentation about the “Future of Learning” Ride Grant Work-based Learning program which would prepare kids for the workforce. The presentation pointed out that less than 50% of kids graduating from high school around the country had work experience. The presentation also pointed out that the highest work skill needed was social-emotional skills. The work-based learning program would allow students to shadow local employers, earn elective credit for participating in the program, and demonstrate proficiency. They plan on implementing a pilot program in March 2024 and implementing the “Future of Learning” program in August 2024.

The presentation then went on to discuss “Profile of a Graduate,” which consisted of four 90-minute presentations led by four seniors and two revolutions. The students participated in listening sessions where students got to discuss what they thought students should have when they graduated from high school. The results of the listening sessions will be tabulated and shared in March 2024.

The Board then viewed a presentation by Uprising, which is an organization that exists to “Empower communities, volunteers, and donors to confront human trafficking and exploitation through awareness, education, and outreach. The organization is designed to educate students about the dangers of the internet and social media and to start important conversations about topics like grooming, consent, sextortion, and more.

The Uprising presentation pointed out that in Wyoming, we have seen front-page headlines about human trafficking cases- but the words human trafficking were never mentioned. Sometimes law enforcement or prosecutors will use charges they feel they are likely to be able to get a conviction on- and it’s not always a trafficking charge. Reporters must report on these cases as charges were filed, leading to communities not realizing trafficking may be happening.

The Uprising presentation pointed out that all of these issues are a problem in Wyoming and that data shows:

It takes only 8 minutes for a predator to bond with a child. (International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children)

In a survey conducted by (Common Sense Media), 15% of teens stated they saw pornography for the first time before they turned 11.

Adolescents who spent more than 3 hours per day on social media faced double the risk of experiencing poor mental health outcomes including symptoms of anxiety and depression. (U.S. Surgeon General’s 2023)

The top 5 most popular apps are YouTube, Spotify, Snapchat, Discord, and Instagram – None of these have proprietary parental controls that parents can lock and kids can turn off parental supervisions at any time making them effectively useless – (BARK)

The Uprising schedule of presentations will be:

February 20th – GRHS (9th grade)

February 21st – GRHS (10th grade), Monroe 5th Graders, & Expedition Academy

February 21st – Parent Night – GRHS Auditorium 6:00 pm

February 22nd – Lincoln Middle School – 6th, 7th, and 8th grade

February 23rd – Truman, Washington, and Harrison Elementary – 5th Graders

For the Elementary presentations, Uprising has developed its own workshops for youth in 2nd-5th grade. In these workshops, Uprising caters the language and discussions to be age-appropriate and focus on topics such as healthy relationships, red flags, and social norms. Uprising conducts these workshops primarily with youth-serving programs, such as after-school programs.

For the Middle and High School Presentations, Uprising can start important conversations about topics like grooming, consent, sextortion, and more. Uprising caters the conversation to the age level we are speaking with and uses engaging activities to make learning more hands-on for the students

Parents can choose to have their children ‘OPT OUT’ of the Uprising presentation if they choose.