The University of Wyoming graciously invited clubs to tour campus

Photo submitted by The Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming graciously invited The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County and clubs from all around the state to tour the University’s campus! Along with a tour of the campus and learning about the different areas of academics that are offered, club members had lunch and had the opportunity to attend the University of Wyoming Cowboys football game against the University of Northern Colorado. Over 80 Boys & Girls Club from around the state were able to enjoy this amazing experience.

“What an Amazing experience for all. Thanks to the University of Wyoming,” The Boys & Girls Club of Sweetwater County stated.