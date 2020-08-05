“The War’s” seating capacity to be reduced to 20 to 35% of capacity

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 5, 2020) — University of Wyoming Athletic Director Tom Burman recently told the Casper Star-Tribune newspaper that during the upcoming Cowboy football season War Memorial Stadium would see its seating capacity for home games reduced to between 20 and 35 percent of normal capacity. War Memorial’s normal seating capacity is listed at just over 29,000.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports the athletic department is still working with health officials on specific details.

Wyoming is currently scheduled to play five home games this season, starting with Weber State on September 5. Wyoming’s September 19 home game against Utah was canceled last month with the Pac-12’s announcement that conference teams would only play against other PAC-12 teams.

Currently, other scheduled home games are San Diego State (October 17), Air Force (October 24), Utah State (November 7), and Bosie State (November 21).

Wyoming’s current schedule also features six road games. Click here to see the complete Wyoming Cowboy 2020 football schedule.