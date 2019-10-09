The Weather Change to Hit Later Today

Rock Springs, WY (10/9/19) – A change to cold weather is coming our way later today. Today’s Rock Springs/Green River forecast calls for scattered rain showers, aided by falling temperatures, to turn into snow showers later this afternoon and evening.

The National Weather Service in Riverton is forecasting one to two inches of accumulation from Rock Springs west to the Uinta County line. East of Rock Springs to the Carbon County line, two to four inches is possible. In town, accumulations are expected to be an inch or less.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph and gusting to 30 mph later today and into the night will put wind chill factors near zero.

A winter weather advisory is posted for the Rawlins and Laramie areas where one to four inches of snow could fall tonight. Riverton and Casper are under Winter Storm Warnings for tonight and Thursday. Riverton could receive one to three inches tonight and another inch Thursday. Casper is expected to receive four to eight inches tonight with another two to four inches Thursday.

Much higher snow totals are forecast for the area’s higher elevations.

Less snow is forecasted for the Evanston area with accumulations of less than one inch tonight and again Thursday.