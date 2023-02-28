Emma Marsing, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The annual Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser concluded last Thursday for both Rock Springs and Green River High Schools. With that, the winner of the 2023 Make-A-Wish Foundation fundraiser is… Rock Springs High School! Rock Springs High School raised $36,214.21 and Green River High School trailed right behind them raising $26,315.45.

Each year, the two schools and their respective communities rally together to raise money to grant life-changing wishes to children fighting critical illnesses. With the heavy storm that impacted the state last week closing the schools, the student councils were unable to announce between the RSHS vs. GRHS basketball games last Thursday. Rock Springs and Green River High School Student Council advisors released their official totals this morning, with Sweetwater County raising a total of $62,529.66.

Student Council Advisors Amberlee Beardsley and Marisa DeClercq have made an official statement to us that is as follows: “Make-A-Wish 2023 has definitely been one for the books! As we come to an end (finally!) of another year of fundraising efforts, both councils have had the opportunity to sit back once again amazed by the generosity of the communities that we live in. The amount of time and dedication that Green River and Rock Springs students, staff, and community members put toward helping others does not go unnoticed around the state.

Our councils are given accolades each year at the Wyoming Association of Student Council Convention where our names and totals are flashed across the big screen with great anticipation. We are known for the large amounts we send every year to the foundation and no other council or school comes close to bringing in the amount of money we do!

Since we started fundraising for Make-A-Wish Wyoming nearly 20 years ago, Sweetwater County has donated $951,165.00 to this organization. Just another testament to the impact that can be made when we come together in our communities for a common cause. By the time we add this year’s totals that will equate to nearly $1 million dollars sent to help grant wishes all across the state of Wyoming! Take a minute to think about the influence that you have made in the lives of these families! No matter how big or small the donation, it all goes towards helping make wishes come true!

This past November at WASC, the Green River, Rock Springs, and Farson-Eden Student Body Presidents came up with a platform that challenged the competition to spread throughout the counties and regions of Wyoming! Natrona County schools are just gearing up for the start of their Make-A-Wish fundraising, with that Sweetwater County challenges YOU to make more wishes come true!”

Congratulations to both schools and Sweetwater County on making more wishes come true!