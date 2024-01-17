The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County awards grant to Western Wyoming Community College student

The Women’s Club of Sweetwater County GFWC presented a check to Elizabeth Pergande for the upcoming semester at Western Wyoming Community College at their January general meeting. Pictured are Susan Arguello, Elizabeth, and Kimberly Kellum.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

January 17, 2024 — Each year, the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County gives out grants to students at Western Wyoming Community College. This year, a grant was awarded to Elizabeth Pergande for the Spring 2024 semester, and a check was presented to Elizabeth at the club’s January general meeting.

Elizabeth is majoring in early childhood education and was the only applicant for this semester. “We would love to be able to help more students as we have five grants available,” said a spokesperson for the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County.

Each year, the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County gives out five grants to students at Western Wyoming Community College. Deadlines for applications are July 31 and December 31. Eligibility requirements are that you must be a resident of Sweetwater County and carry a 2.5 GPA or higher. The grants will be awarded as follows: three academic grants for full-time students working toward an AA, AS, or a BA or BS through Western Wyoming Outreach, one grant for a part-time student carrying six or more hours, and one grant for a vocational student. The initial application process shall include either a 250-word essay or a 1–2-minute video. Either method should include:

Write an introduction and state which grant the student is requesting. Which subjects and activities does the applicant enjoy? What is the applicant planning to study and why?

Requests for continuing grant(s) must contain a summary of how previous grant(s) were spent and documentation of the continuing GPA of 2.5.

For more information or to submit your application, please email [email protected]

The process involves the applicant going to the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County’s website Women’s Club of Sweetwater County and sending in the application information. The board reviews the applications at the January and August board meetings and the successful applicants are notified. The successful applicants receive a grant of $250 to use as needed for college.

The money for these grants is raised at the Women’s Club of Sweetwater County’s Annual Holiday House fundraiser in December and at other fundraisers throughout the year, such as International Days.

The state General Federation of Women’s Clubs Wyoming also has scholarships available. More information on these can be found on the state GFWCW website under scholarships at www.GFWCWyoming.org.