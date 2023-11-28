The “Wy-Home-ing Christmas” Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade will travel through Downtown Rock Springs

Parade Rout

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 27, 2023 — The Rock Springs Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade, through Downtown Rock Springs, will be this Saturday, Dec. 2. There is still time to enter a float for this Saturday’s Holiday Lighted Christmas Parade. The last day to enter a float for the parade is Friday, Dec. 1. You can contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce for more sign-up information.

The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. Saturday night, following the Rock Springs Mayors Tree Lighting Ceremony and Sing-Along, which will be from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. The parade route will start at the corner of B Street and Broadway and then wind its way through the downtown area.

This year’s Grand Marshall is Irene Richardson, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. “Irene is an amazing leader in our community and a true light for us to follow,” said Rick Lee, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, in a recent video announcement on social media. “As the CEO of the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Irene has demonstrated how a person who cares can make a difference.