ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Young Authors contest for the 2022-2023 school year is beginning for Sweetwater County School District #1 students. The contest is open to all students in Kindergarten through 12th grade. Fiction, nonfiction, graphic novel (New this year), and poetry entries are accepted. The deadline for entries is January 31, 2023. This will give the judges time to score the entries and get them to the County Committee.

The school will send one entry representing fiction, nonfiction, graphic novel, and poetry from each grade level to the county. There will also be a Wyoming State Competition this year. For more information, please contact Kena Wolf at 352-3200 to leave me a message or by email [email protected].