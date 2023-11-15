The YWCA Festival of Trees viewing and voting starts next Monday November 20th

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 15, 2023 — The YWCA Festival of Trees will start displaying trees next Monday, Nov. 20th, at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs, and the public can start voting on their favorite trees! The YWCA Festival of Trees has something for everyone and will feature a variety of holiday-decorated trees, wreaths, and baskets that local businesses and organizations have decorated and donated to this auction.

The YWCA Festival of Trees live auction will be held on November 30 at 6:00 p.m. in the Commerce Bank of Wyoming lobby area. And for those of you who like taking selfies, there will be a photo booth where you can take selfies on Santa’s chair!

There are full-size, fully decorated-trees for those looking for a change this Christmas! We encourage everyone to come down and check out all of the auction items. Business owners should consider bidding on a tree for their office, to donate, or even to raffle off at a Holiday party! There are also kid’s baskets, holiday décor, gift baskets, and much much more!

To take a look at the silent auction items, go online to view them at https://www.aesbid.org/YWCATREE23. Or, for those who want to get into the Holiday spirit, just come on down and take a look in person! Public viewing of all auction items is from November 20th to November 30th at Commerce Bank of Wyoming from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This will allow the public plenty of time to come view trees and vote for their favorite one!

Your support of YWCA will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages of their lives, through good and bad times. These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate services to victims of many forms of violence, including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizens throughout the County.

We encourage everyone to stay safe and healthy this Holiday season, but don’t forget to help spread a little Holiday cheer. Contact the YWCA for more information on the Festival of Trees. All proceeds from the event will go to YWCA of Sweetwater County programs.