The YWCA Festival of Trees viewing and voting starts today November 20th

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

November 20, 2023 — The YWCA Festival of Trees starts displaying trees today, Nov. 20th, at Commerce Bank of Wyoming in Rock Springs, and the public can come and view the full-size, fully decorated Christmas Trees, holiday baskets, decor, and other items that local businesses and organizations have decorated and donated to this auction.

The public can start voting on their favorite trees until Nov. 30th. This will allow the public plenty of time to view the trees and vote for their favorite one! These are perfect for your home or gifts for friends. We encourage everyone to come down and check out all of the auction items. Business owners should consider bidding on a tree for their office, donating, or even donating to raffle off at a holiday party!

The silent auction is online at www.aesbid.org/ywcatree23. On Nov. 30th, holiday drinks and treats will be served at 5:30 p.m., and the Live auction with the fully decorated trees will be in person with LIVE bidding at 6:00 p.m. in the Commerce Bank of Wyoming lobby area. And for those of you who like taking selfies, there will be a photo booth where you can take selfies on Santa’s chair! All proceeds benefit the YWCA and our community. Your support will help hundreds of families in Sweetwater County receive important services. YWCA provides assistance to families at all stages of their lives, through good and bad times. These services include quality childcare, kindergarten readiness, free financial empowerment classes to the community, and advocate services to victims of many forms of violence, including human trafficking, domestic violence, and sexual assault. Profits from the Festival of Trees will support the services YWCA provides to citizens throughout the County.