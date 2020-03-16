Theobald releases special statement regarding UW’s response to COVID-19

LARAMIE, WYOMING (March 16, 2020) – President Neil Theobald has released a special statement regarding UW’s response to COVID-19. When University of Wyoming classes commence after Spring Break on March 30, all undergraduate and graduate courses will be delivered online for the remainder of the spring 2020 semester. Students living on campus who currently live in UW Residence Halls should not return to campus. Move out instructions will be provided by UW Residence Life by March 18, 2020.

Other important information can be found at the link below. If your questions are not urgent, we’d ask you to wait for further communication that may address your concerns. If you do have an urgent question, please send to [email protected] or call the COVID-19 command center at 766-COVD (2683).

www.uwyo.edu/coronavirus

