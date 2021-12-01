There is still time to donate to RSFD “Toys for Kids” giveaway

Toys collected last year for RSFD “Toys for Kids” program in Rock Springs. Photo courtesy of Rock Springs Fire Department.

Jena Doak, [email protected]

December 1, 2021 — The power of giving sets the tone for the holiday, and can remind people how blessed they are. The “Toys for Kids” program encourages the true spirit of Christmas by blessing needy boys and girls.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The Rock Springs Fire Department has been holding this toy drive every holiday season for decades. “Toys for Kids” is a charity event that compiles toys and money during the holidays, to be distributed to those in need.

Toys and cash donations are being accepted at the Rock Springs Fire Department Headquarters at 600 College Drive in Rock Springs, until December 18, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m. Checks for monetary donations can be made out to “Toys for Kids” or Venmo: @IAFF1499.

The money will be used to purchase toys for children up to age 12. Unfortunately, the deadline for signing up to receive gifts ended on November 23.

“We now have around 230 families and nearly 500 children that will receive the benefit of our campaign,” said Whitney Forrest, Toys for Kids Coordinator. Forrest advises that the focus should be on boys and girls under the age of 2 years old, as well as children between the ages of 9 and 12.

Families may pick up their presents on December 18 from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at the Sweetwater County School District #1 Head Start building, located at 625 Ohsay Drive in Rock Springs. Some people may simply know the building as The “old” Washington School.

Toys for Kids is not only about giving. It is also about letting kids know that the community cares about them.