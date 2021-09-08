Thief steals stuff, leaves behind someone else’s stuff

September 8, 2021 — Press Release

The Sublette County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of a theft from a storage unit at Pinedale Self-Storage on Highway 191. The theft reportedly occurred on the evening of September 6th at approximately 7 p.m.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

The reporting party was in the middle of moving items to and from storage when the theft occurred. The items missing are workout equipment: including a weight lifting machine, dumbbells, and a floor fan.

Submitted photo from Sublette County Sheriff’s Office

They also discovered five wooden chairs left in the unit that are not the property of the owner of the missing storage items listed above. (pictured above).

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office at 307-367-4378. Reference case 21-06289.