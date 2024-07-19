Things To Do This Weekend: July 19 – 21

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further! Wyo4News is your go-to guide for all the exciting happenings in Sweetwater County. From lively local events to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, we’ve got the scoop on everything you need to make the most of your weekend. Dive into our latest roundup and find out what’s buzzing around town!

Event Schedule for July 19 – 21:

FRIDAY, JULY 19TH & SATURDAY, JULY 20TH
Starting at 8 am

Rock Springs – Sweetwater Events Complex

The National High School Finals Rodeo – Click to View Full Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 20TH – SUNDAY, JULY 21ST
Starting at 10 am

Green River – Stratton Myers Park

GR Knights host American Legion West District Class A Tournament

FRIDAY, JULY 19
11 am – 2 pm

SATURDAY, JULY 20
11 am – 7 pm

Rock Springs – Staples & Walmart

‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive underway


FRIDAY, JULY 19
Starting at 5 pm

SATURDAY, JULY 20
9 am – 2 pm

Green River – Fraternal Order of Eagles

Eagles to host Friday surf & turf fundraiser and Saturday BBQ/carwash

SATURDAY, JULY 20
Starting at 9am

Green River – Hwy 191

Maggie Springs 8th Annual ATV Run is this Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 20
1 pm – 5 pm

Green River – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28

Another round of free haircuts for Veterans scheduled for Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 20
2 pm – 4 pm

Rock Springs – Food Bank of Wyoming

Recipe Round-Up Food Drive & Fundraiser set for Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 20
Starting at 6 pm

Rock Springs – Crossroads Park Pavilion

RSHS boys soccer team hosts loteria fundraiser

SATURDAY, JULY 20
Starting at 6pm

Rock Springs – Wataha Recreation Complex

RSPD and RSFD to compete in annual softball showdown

THE ENTIRE MONTH OF JULY

Rock Springs – Various Downtown Locations

Summer Reading Trail kicks off in Rock Springs

