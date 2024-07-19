Things To Do This Weekend: July 19 – 21

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further! Wyo4News is your go-to guide for all the exciting happenings in Sweetwater County. From lively local events to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, we’ve got the scoop on everything you need to make the most of your weekend. Dive into our latest roundup and find out what’s buzzing around town!
Event Schedule for July 19 – 21:
FRIDAY, JULY 19TH & SATURDAY, JULY 20TH
Starting at 8 am
Rock Springs – Sweetwater Events Complex
The National High School Finals Rodeo – Click to View Full Schedule
FRIDAY, JULY 20TH – SUNDAY, JULY 21ST
Starting at 10 am
Green River – Stratton Myers Park
GR Knights host American Legion West District Class A Tournament
FRIDAY, JULY 19
11 am – 2 pm
SATURDAY, JULY 20
11 am – 7 pm
Rock Springs – Staples & Walmart
‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive underway
FRIDAY, JULY 19
Starting at 5 pm
SATURDAY, JULY 20
9 am – 2 pm
Green River – Fraternal Order of Eagles
Eagles to host Friday surf & turf fundraiser and Saturday BBQ/carwash
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Starting at 9am
Green River – Hwy 191
SATURDAY, JULY 20
1 pm – 5 pm
Green River – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28
Another round of free haircuts for Veterans scheduled for Saturday
SATURDAY, JULY 20
2 pm – 4 pm
Rock Springs – Food Bank of Wyoming
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Starting at 6 pm
Rock Springs – Crossroads Park Pavilion
SATURDAY, JULY 20
Starting at 6pm
Rock Springs – Wataha Recreation Complex
THE ENTIRE MONTH OF JULY
Rock Springs – Various Downtown Locations