Things To Do This Weekend: July 19 – 21

Event Schedule for July 19 – 21:

FRIDAY, JULY 19TH & SATURDAY, JULY 20TH

Starting at 8 am Rock Springs – Sweetwater Events Complex The National High School Finals Rodeo – Click to View Full Schedule

FRIDAY, JULY 20TH – SUNDAY, JULY 21ST

Starting at 10 am Green River – Stratton Myers Park GR Knights host American Legion West District Class A Tournament

FRIDAY, JULY 19

11 am – 2 pm SATURDAY, JULY 20

11 am – 7 pm Rock Springs – Staples & Walmart ‘Stuff the Bus’ school supply drive underway



FRIDAY, JULY 19

Starting at 5 pm SATURDAY, JULY 20

9 am – 2 pm Green River – Fraternal Order of Eagles Eagles to host Friday surf & turf fundraiser and Saturday BBQ/carwash

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Starting at 9am Green River – Hwy 191 Maggie Springs 8th Annual ATV Run is this Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 20

1 pm – 5 pm Green River – American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 Another round of free haircuts for Veterans scheduled for Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 20

2 pm – 4 pm Rock Springs – Food Bank of Wyoming Recipe Round-Up Food Drive & Fundraiser set for Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Starting at 6 pm Rock Springs – Crossroads Park Pavilion RSHS boys soccer team hosts loteria fundraiser

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Starting at 6pm Rock Springs – Wataha Recreation Complex RSPD and RSFD to compete in annual softball showdown