Things To Do This Weekend: July 26 – 28

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further! Wyo4News is your go-to guide for all the exciting happenings in Sweetwater County. From lively local events to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, we’ve got the scoop on everything you need to make the most of your weekend. Dive into our latest roundup and find out what’s buzzing around town!

Event Schedule for July 26 – 28:

Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is happening this Friday and Saturday

FRIDAY, JULY 26TH & SATURDAY, JULY 27TH
Starting at 6 pm

Rock Springs – Sweetwater Events Complex

Young at Heart Community Campfire set for Friday

FRIDAY, JULY 26
Starting at 7 pm

Rock Springs – Young at Heart Community Center


Glow foam party in GR this Friday

FRIDAY, JULY 26
Starting at 9 pm

Green River – Centennial Park


3rd Annual Chase the Aces Poker Run to benefit Hunting with Heroes

SATURDAY, JULY 27
Starting at 9 am

Green River – Fallen Saints Clubhouse / Harley Davidson

Red Desert Rodeo Parade hits the streets this Saturday

SATURDAY, JULY 27TH
Starting at 10 am

Rock Springs – B Street & Broadway

Local salon hosting raffle to benefit Food Bank

THE ENTIRE MONTH OF JULY

Rock Springs – Lovely Chaos Salon

Summer Reading Trail kicks off in Rock Springs

THE ENTIRE MONTH OF JULY

Rock Springs – Various Downtown Locations

