Things To Do This Weekend: July 26 – 28

Event Schedule for July 26 – 28:
Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is happening this Friday and Saturday
FRIDAY, JULY 26TH & SATURDAY, JULY 27TH
Starting at 6 pm
Rock Springs – Sweetwater Events Complex
Young at Heart Community Campfire set for Friday
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Starting at 7 pm
Rock Springs – Young at Heart Community Center
Glow foam party in GR this Friday
FRIDAY, JULY 26
Starting at 9 pm
Green River – Centennial Park
3rd Annual Chase the Aces Poker Run to benefit Hunting with Heroes
SATURDAY, JULY 27
Starting at 9 am
Green River – Fallen Saints Clubhouse / Harley Davidson
Red Desert Rodeo Parade hits the streets this Saturday
SATURDAY, JULY 27TH
Starting at 10 am
Rock Springs – B Street & Broadway
Local salon hosting raffle to benefit Food Bank
THE ENTIRE MONTH OF JULY
Rock Springs – Lovely Chaos Salon
Summer Reading Trail kicks off in Rock Springs
THE ENTIRE MONTH OF JULY
Rock Springs – Various Downtown Locations