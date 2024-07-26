Things To Do This Weekend: July 26 – 28

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Look no further! Wyo4News is your go-to guide for all the exciting happenings in Sweetwater County. From lively local events to hidden gems waiting to be discovered, we’ve got the scoop on everything you need to make the most of your weekend. Dive into our latest roundup and find out what’s buzzing around town!

Event Schedule for July 26 – 28:

Red Desert Roundup Rodeo is happening this Friday and Saturday FRIDAY, JULY 26TH & SATURDAY, JULY 27TH

Starting at 6 pm Rock Springs – Sweetwater Events Complex

Young at Heart Community Campfire set for Friday FRIDAY, JULY 26

Starting at 7 pm Rock Springs – Young at Heart Community Center



Glow foam party in GR this Friday FRIDAY, JULY 26

Starting at 9 pm Green River – Centennial Park



3rd Annual Chase the Aces Poker Run to benefit Hunting with Heroes SATURDAY, JULY 27

Starting at 9 am Green River – Fallen Saints Clubhouse / Harley Davidson

Red Desert Rodeo Parade hits the streets this Saturday SATURDAY, JULY 27TH

Starting at 10 am Rock Springs – B Street & Broadway

Local salon hosting raffle to benefit Food Bank THE ENTIRE MONTH OF JULY Rock Springs – Lovely Chaos Salon