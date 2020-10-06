Things to look for at tonight’s Green River City Council meeting

Darrian Mechling
[email protected]
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 6, 2020) — During tonight’s Green River City Council meeting some highlights to look for are:
Proclamations
- Breast Cancer Awareness Month
- Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- Fire Prevention Week
- Mine Rescue Day
Board and Committee Appointments
- Appointment of Carrie Tuttle to the Tree Advisory Board:
Carrie Tuttle has volunteered to join the Tree Advisory Board. She has
recently moved here and was excited to see that Green River was a
Tree City. She has a passion for trees and has a B.S. in Wildlife
Biology. She attended classes in Forestry and Dendrology. She wants
to be a part of keeping Green River a beautiful Tree City.
Suggested Motion: I move to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of
Carrie Tuttle to the Tree Advisory Board beginning October 1, 2020, and
expiring September 30, 2023.
Resolutions
- Consideration of a resolution transferring funds from the asset seizure fund to purchase police equipment.
In recent years, the police department SWAT team has seen a
decrease in personnel numbers due to retirements, manpower
shortages, and lack of interest. The tactical entry team, in particular, has
seen a decrease in personnel from ten just a few years ago, to five at
the start of 2020. However, recent hirings have increased manpower to
a sufficient number to support more team members. A renewed interest
in SWAT amongst those hirings has allowed the team to increase
membership to nine as of this date. With this increase in numbers
comes a need for equipment to ensure these new members can
effectively perform their duties. This equipment includes ballistic vests,
helmets, plates, and communication headsets.
Suggested Motion: I move to approve the budget resolution
transferring $21,428.61 from the Asset Seizure Fund to the General
Fund (230.PTPP) for the purchase of special response equipment.
- Consideration of a resolution approving an increase in the capital projects fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation
Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution increasing the
Capital Projects Fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of
Transportation (WYDOT) for the installation of the segmented circle at
the Airport, in the amount of $36,000.
- Consideration to approve a resolution accepting a grant from Wyoming Energy Authority
The Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded a grant from
the Wyoming Energy Authority to replace the chiller unit at the
Recreation Center. This Resolution will accept the grant funds and allow
the expenditures for the project.
Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution accepting a grant
from the Wyoming Energy Authority and approving the increase in the
General Fund.
- Consideration to approve a resolution to increase the capital projects fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources
The City applied for and was awarded a grant from Wyoming
Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources for the replacement
of the playground at Riverside Park and to reinforce the riverbank of
the Green River. This resolution will accept the grant funds and allow the
expenditures for the project.
Suggested Motion: I moved to approve the resolution to increase the
Capital Projects Fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of
State Parks and Cultural Resources, in the amount of $250,000 to
replace the playground at Riverside Park and to reinforce the riverbank
of the Green River.