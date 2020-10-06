Things to look for at tonight’s Green River City Council meeting

Green River Police Department Chief Jarvie. Photo courtesy of the City of Green River

Darrian Mechling
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 6, 2020) — During tonight’s Green River City Council meeting some highlights to look for are:

 

 

Proclamations  

  • Breast Cancer Awareness Month
  • Domestic Violence Awareness Month
  • Fire Prevention Week
  • Mine Rescue Day

 

Board and Committee Appointments

  • Appointment of Carrie Tuttle to the Tree Advisory Board:
    Carrie Tuttle has volunteered to join the Tree Advisory Board. She has
    recently moved here and was excited to see that Green River was a
    Tree City. She has a passion for trees and has a B.S. in Wildlife
    Biology. She attended classes in Forestry and Dendrology. She wants
    to be a part of keeping Green River a beautiful Tree City.
    Suggested Motion: I move to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of
    Carrie Tuttle to the Tree Advisory Board beginning October 1, 2020, and
    expiring September 30, 2023.

 

 

Resolutions

  • Consideration of a resolution transferring funds from the asset seizure fund to purchase police equipment.
    In recent years, the police department SWAT team has seen a
    decrease in personnel numbers due to retirements, manpower
    shortages, and lack of interest. The tactical entry team, in particular, has
    seen a decrease in personnel from ten just a few years ago, to five at
    the start of 2020. However, recent hirings have increased manpower to
    a sufficient number to support more team members. A renewed interest
    in SWAT amongst those hirings has allowed the team to increase
    membership to nine as of this date. With this increase in numbers
    comes a need for equipment to ensure these new members can
    effectively perform their duties. This equipment includes ballistic vests,
    helmets, plates, and communication headsets.
    Suggested Motion: I move to approve the budget resolution
    transferring $21,428.61 from the Asset Seizure Fund to the General
    Fund (230.PTPP) for the purchase of special response equipment.
  • Consideration of a resolution approving an increase in the capital projects fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of Transportation
    Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution increasing the
    Capital Projects Fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of
    Transportation (WYDOT) for the installation of the segmented circle at
    the Airport, in the amount of $36,000.
  • Consideration to approve a resolution accepting a grant from Wyoming Energy Authority
    The Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded a grant from
    the Wyoming Energy Authority to replace the chiller unit at the
    Recreation Center. This Resolution will accept the grant funds and allow
    the expenditures for the project.
    Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution accepting a grant
    from the Wyoming Energy Authority and approving the increase in the
    General Fund.
  • Consideration to approve a resolution to increase the capital projects fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources
    The City applied for and was awarded a grant from Wyoming
    Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources for the replacement
    of the playground at Riverside Park and to reinforce the riverbank of
    the Green River. This resolution will accept the grant funds and allow the
    expenditures for the project.
    Suggested Motion: I moved to approve the resolution to increase the
    Capital Projects Fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of
    State Parks and Cultural Resources, in the amount of $250,000 to
    replace the playground at Riverside Park and to reinforce the riverbank
    of the Green River.

 

