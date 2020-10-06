Things to look for at tonight’s Green River City Council meeting

Darrian Mechling

[email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (October 6, 2020) — During tonight’s Green River City Council meeting some highlights to look for are:

Proclamations

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Fire Prevention Week

Mine Rescue Day

Board and Committee Appointments

Appointment of Carrie Tuttle to the Tree Advisory Board:

Carrie Tuttle has volunteered to join the Tree Advisory Board. She has

recently moved here and was excited to see that Green River was a

Tree City. She has a passion for trees and has a B.S. in Wildlife

Biology. She attended classes in Forestry and Dendrology. She wants

to be a part of keeping Green River a beautiful Tree City.

Suggested Motion: I move to confirm the Mayor’s appointment of

Carrie Tuttle to the Tree Advisory Board beginning October 1, 2020, and

expiring September 30, 2023.

Resolutions

Consideration of a resolution transferring funds from the asset seizure fund to purchase police equipment.

In recent years, the police department SWAT team has seen a

decrease in personnel numbers due to retirements, manpower

shortages, and lack of interest. The tactical entry team, in particular, has

seen a decrease in personnel from ten just a few years ago, to five at

the start of 2020. However, recent hirings have increased manpower to

a sufficient number to support more team members. A renewed interest

in SWAT amongst those hirings has allowed the team to increase

membership to nine as of this date. With this increase in numbers

comes a need for equipment to ensure these new members can

effectively perform their duties. This equipment includes ballistic vests,

helmets, plates, and communication headsets.

Suggested Motion: I move to approve the budget resolution

transferring $21,428.61 from the Asset Seizure Fund to the General

Fund (230.PTPP) for the purchase of special response equipment.

Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution increasing the

Capital Projects Fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of

Transportation (WYDOT) for the installation of the segmented circle at

the Airport, in the amount of $36,000.

The Parks and Recreation Department has been awarded a grant from

the Wyoming Energy Authority to replace the chiller unit at the

Recreation Center. This Resolution will accept the grant funds and allow

the expenditures for the project.

Suggested Motion: I move to approve the resolution accepting a grant

from the Wyoming Energy Authority and approving the increase in the

General Fund.

The City applied for and was awarded a grant from Wyoming

Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources for the replacement

of the playground at Riverside Park and to reinforce the riverbank of

the Green River. This resolution will accept the grant funds and allow the

expenditures for the project.

Suggested Motion: I moved to approve the resolution to increase the

Capital Projects Fund for a grant from the Wyoming Department of

State Parks and Cultural Resources, in the amount of $250,000 to

replace the playground at Riverside Park and to reinforce the riverbank

of the Green River.