Third Annual Dancing with the Green River Stars happening Monday

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WY — The third annual Dancing with the Green River Stars is being held Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Green River High School. Hosted by the Green River Theatre Department Director Bradlee Skinner, this event includes students from various activities at Green River High School competing in a dance routine to raise funds for summer educational expenses.

Skinner stated, “We take dancers and partner them with athletes or student leaders from various teams or clubs. This year we have students representing Speech and Debate, Theatre, Band, Choir Football, and Weightlifting.” Those duos include: Owen Adams (Band) and his partner Enna Adams, Kylee Yurga (Choir) and her partner Dakota Hudson, Alexzander Hudson (Football) and his partner Kaylee Noyes, Elizabeth Taylor (Speech and Debate) and her partner Abigail Smith, and Kyler Bartlett (Weightlifting) and his partner, Charlotte Fowler.

Each couple has three weeks to learn a ballroom dance that is either the Hustle, Cha Cha, Vienesse Waltz, Tango, or Jive. After all couples have performed, judges will tally scores, deliberate, and choose the winners. Skinner however stated, ” The audience vote is most important. Each audience member can drop money in the voting box for the couple of their choice. Each dollar counts as a vote. This is the one time where it is encouraged to stuff the ballot box.”

On top of the funds being used for summer educational expenses, such as art camps, sports training camps, or educational tours. The winning student receives money toward the athletic team or activity he/she is representing. The overall goal for this year’s event is $2,000.

Tickets can be purchased online here or at the door.