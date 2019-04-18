Third Annual Run With Sandy Memorial 5k

Rock Springs, WY (4/18/19) – Western Wyoming Community College and the Exercise Science Program will host the 3rd annual 5k run (or walk), Run With Sandy on Saturday, May 4, at 9 a.m. on campus.

Sandy Mitchell taught biology at Western for 28 years but passed away on May 8, 2017, from breast cancer. She was highly revered and loved by Western students and faculty alike. There are many accounts of Sandy having a long-lasting impact on people’s lives.

“Sandy left a lasting impact on our institution and our students. She was an outstanding instructor and scientist, an enthusiastic adventurer and conservationist, and an exceptionally compassionate human being. Sandy is dearly missed, as are other employees who have succumbed to cancer. This race gives us a way to remember, honor, and celebrate their memory,” said Dorothy Harton, Division Chair for Health Sciences at Western.

Sandy was an avid runner. Run with Sandy is a non-profit event that will raise money to be donated to Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City to fund cancer research. All donations of any amount are greatly welcomed and appreciated.

The event is a 5K run/walk organized to honor her and the other Western employees who have passed away from cancer; Bill Bonini, Sr., Bob Kalabus, Cindy Davies, Joan Barker, John Collins, Kathy Higgins, Laurie Watkins, Levi Wilmott, Linda Doty, Punky Burgess, Roger Taylor, Sandy Mitchell, and Steve Smith.

Registration is by donation and open to the public. The community is encouraged to participate.

For those unable to attend, but who still wish to donate, contact the Exercise Science Department at [email protected]. For more information regarding this event, please contact Kristine Clark at [email protected] or (307) 382-1876.