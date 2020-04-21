Third day in-a-row, another 4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Wyoming

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 21, 2020) — For the third day in-a-row, Wyoming’s COVID-19 confirmed cases increased by four. According to the latest numbers posted on the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) web site, the early Tuesday morning statewide total is 317 confirmed cases. New cases were reported in Fremont County (2), and Laramie County (2). Laramie County’s state leading total is now 73 confirmed cases with Fremont County at 51.

The state’s number of recovered cases also improved by four yesterday and now totals 237. Tuesday morning’s probable case number fell by two to 111. Wyoming has two deaths credited to the disease.

Sweetwater County’s confirmed case number is still 10, with six probable cases.

Here is a breakdown of the 21 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Tuesday morning: Albany (6,-), Big Horn (1, -), Campbell (13, -), Carbon (4, -), Converse (9, -), Crook (4, -), Fremont (51, +2), Goshen (3, -), Hot Springs (1, -), Johnson (11, -), Laramie (73, +2), Lincoln (5, -), Natrona (38, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (1, -), Sheridan (12, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (10, -), Teton (62, -), Uinta (6, -), and Washakie (5, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday morning: Big Horn (2), Campbell (4), Converse (6), Fremont (7), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (2), Johnson (4), Laramie (29), Lincoln (4), Natrona (10), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (6), Teton (27), and Washakie (3).

The WDH is reporting 7,618 tests have been completed in the state.