Third Grade History Fair underway last Tuesday

Hundreds of third graders are participating in this year’s Third Grade History Fair, an annual event presented by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. Students receive a museum tour and take part in demonstrations and activities grounded in Sweetwater County and Wyoming history.



Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater County Historical Museum’s Third Grade History Fair for 2023 commenced on Tuesday this week.

Dave Mead, the museum’s Executive Director, explained that third graders from all over Sweetwater County are participating in the annual event, which runs this year from May 11 through May 14.

The third graders receive a guided tour of the museum and review special exhibits and demonstrations about ranching, trona and coal mining, mountain men, Native Americans, and railroad construction at the museum in Green River and nearby Centennial Park, and participate in hands-on activities grounded in frontier history such as gold panning, making their own butter, simulated calf branding, and simulated railroad spike-driving.

Mead said the museum hopes to surpass the number of students who took part in the History Fair in 2022, which exceeded 700.