Third Judicial District Court provides COVID-19 update

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (March 18, 2020) — The Third Judicial District Courts and Clerk of District Court in Green River has provided the following statement:

“Effective March 18, 2020 and until further notice, the Third Judicial District Courts and Clerk of District Court in Green River are open but operating on a restricted basis to limit the spread of Covid-19, a worldwide pandemic. Entry to the 3rd floor of the Courthouse is permitted only when absolutely necessary. Many court hearings have been rescheduled or will be by telephone or video conference.

PLEASE CALL BEFORE GOING TO THE COURTHOUSE

IF YOU HAVE A SCHEDULED COURT HEARING, DO THIS AT LEAST 24 HOURS PRIOR TO THE HEARING:

If you have an attorney, contact your attorney to verify if the hearing is still scheduled and whether it will be conducted by phone or

If you do not have an attorney and your case is in front of Judge Lavery, call (307) 872-3776.

If you do not have an attorney and your case is in front of Judge Robinson, call (307) 872-3228.

IF YOU NEED TO PAY CHILD SUPPORT, FINES, OR OTHER FEES:

Call the Clerk of District Court at (307) 872-3820 or (307) 922-5246 to verify if you can pay without entering the Courthouse.

IF YOU NEED TO FILE SOMETHING OR NEED TO PICK UP PAPERWORK:

Call the Clerk of District Court at (307) 872-3820 or (307) 922-5246 to verify if this can be done without entering the Courthouse.”