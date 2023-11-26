Third period dooms Grizzlies upset hopes

November 26, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Just one night after losing a home overtime contest to the Utah Outliers, the Rock Springs Grizzlies were looking to get things going in a positive way with an upset win over Mountain Division-leading Ogden. To make things even more difficult, the game was played in Ogden. It almost happened but ended with the Grizzlies falling 3-2.

Odgen started the scoring in the first period five minutes into the match on a power play goal. A bit over eight minutes later, Rock Springs would tie the contest at 1-1 on Greyson Settipane’s third goal of the season. That score would hold through the period.

A defensive battle in the second period was broken near the halfway point when Bo Clark scored for the Grizzlies to put Rock Springs up 2-1. it was Clark’s fourth goal of the year. The visiting Grizzlies would enjoy that lead at the period break.

Like the second period, the final period was highlighted by tight defenses by both teams. With less than five minutes remaining in regulation, Ogden would tie the contest at 2-2 and then get the game-winning goal with just less than 90 seconds to play in regulation to secure the win.

Up Next

Rock Springs will host Pueblo, Colorado, for two games this Friday and Saturday at the Ice Arena. Both match-ups will begin at 7 p.m.