Third-period goals sink the Grizzles efforts

November 12, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff

Saturday night’s Rock Springs versus Idaho Falls hockey contest was quite the defensive battle for the first two periods. Unfortunately for the visiting Grizzlies, the Spud Kings would find their offensive flow in the third period, resulting in a 3-1 win.

The game was scoreless for the first two periods, with the Grizzles’ goalie Tucker Inabinet registering 17 saves in the first period and another 17 saves in the second period.

In the third period, Idaho Falls’ offensive pressure finally paid off, with the game’s first goal coming 6:19 into the final period. The Spud Kings would add two more goals before the Grizzlies Anton Petrovskiy put Rock Springs on the scoreboard with just 10 seconds to play. It was Petovskiy’s second goal of the season.

Rock Springs will return for a home matchup against the Mountain Division-leading Ogden Mustangs on Friday night at the Ice Arena.