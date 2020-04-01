Third person tests positive for COVID-19 in Sweetwater County

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 1, 2020) — Sweetwater County healthcare agencies were notified Wednesday, April 1, 2020, by the Wyoming Department of Health that Sweetwater County has its third case of COVID-19.

Advertisement

WDH has confirmed a male child living in Green River has tested positive for COVID-19. The patient remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home, according to Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon.

Sweetwater County’s first patient, a male in his 40s, remains in good condition. His quarantine ended March 27, and he remains in self-isolation. His close contacts will be quarantined until April 10.

The second person, a male in his 20s, remains in good condition and continues to self-isolate at home. Only three of his contacts meet state testing criteria.

As a result of the first two confirmed positive cases in Sweetwater County, health officials have identified dozens of people countywide who voluntarily are self-isolating as a precaution or self-isolating at the direction of their employers.

Advice from healthcare officials is to treat those and others around you as though they are potential COVID-19 carriers. Distance yourself from everyone outside of your immediate family.

Advertisement

Sweetwater County health care agencies suggest:

Social distancing is important. Stay more than 6 feet away from those you are not housed with. Work from home. Make use of Skype, Facetime, email, and text to stay in touch with friends and loved ones. Only send one person to the grocery store.

is important. Stay more than 6 feet away from those you are not housed with. Work from home. Make use of Skype, Facetime, email, and text to stay in touch with friends and loved ones. Only send one person to the grocery store. Staying home, self-isolating and social distancing doesn’t mean stop moving. Find ways to get some steps in – work and play in your yard, go for a walk in the county’s wide, open spaces. Movement will help you avoid a pulmonary embolism, or blood clot. Clots can break off and go through your heart to your lungs. Stay active.

If you have a temperature of 100 or greater or a cough, call your provider or call the MHSC COVID-19 Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523 to discuss COVID-19 symptoms.

Stop the spread. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose and mouth. Cover your cough –cough and sneeze into your sleeve or a tissue, NOT in your hands.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwatermemorial.com, sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov., and cdc.gov.