Third time is not a charm, as the Cowboys fall to Bulldogs in the MW Tourney

March 13, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Wyoming Cowboys had a chance to advance to the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Championships in Las Vegas against a team they had defeated twice this season, the last time by 39 points.

The Pokes led Fresno State by nine points, 67-58, with under six minutes to play, but were outscored by the Bulldogs 19-6 over the rest of the game and suffered a 77-73 loss. Wyoming ends the season with a 15-17 mark, while the Bulldogs improve to 12-20.

The Cowboy led by seven at the half, 40-33, but saw that lead evaporate in the second half with Fresno State taking a one-point, 49-48, lead with just over 11 minutes to play.

The Cowboys regained the lead, 57-56, on an Akuel Kot jumper with 8:06 to play. Things turned around for UW, going on an 11-2 run to lead 67-58 with 5:47 in regulation. But the Bulldogs would respond with their own run, taking a 73-72 lead with 1:11 left.

After a made Wyoming free throw tied the game at 73-73, Fresno State retook the lead 75-73 on a Leo Colimerio putback of a missed shot with 21 seconds left on the clock. On the ensuing Cowboy possession, Brandan Wenzel had the ball stolen away on a drive to the basket with seven seconds left. A Wyoming foul put Jalen Weaver on the line to seal the game for Fresno State. He would make make them both.

Free throws were the difference in the contest, with Fresno State hitting 22 of 23 attempts, including a perfect 8 of 8 in the last seven minutes. Wyoming was 5 of 8 in that same seven-minute span but only 15 of 26 on the day.

Akuel Kot led Wyoming in scoring with 23 points. Sam Griffin added 19.

The Fresno State Bulldogs will meet Utah State (26-5) tomorrow at noon Mountain Daylight Time. The Aggies are the tournament’s #1 seed and the regular season champion.