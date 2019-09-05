This Exhibit Will Make You Hungry

Rock Springs, Wyoming — The 13th community exhibit at the Community Fine Arts Center has a theme everyone can appreciate – “Food in Art.”

Happening each October, the exhibit is open to all artists from Sweetwater County. Artists of all levels are encouraged to submit artwork that follows this year’s theme. The show will open Oct. 2 and remain on display through Oct. 31.

For centuries food has been depicted in artwork, according to art historian Donovan Gauvreau (emptyeasel.com). Historically, Greeks and Romans thought highly of their ability to realistically depict food, and it was a way of showing their wealth and generosity. The Dutch realists of the 17th century portrayed banquet tables of delectable food. Even modern artists are inspired by food – from the fruit paintings of French artist Paul Cezanne to pop artist Andy Warhol with his series of soup can paintings.

“Over the years we have had a variety of themes including portraits, postcard-sized art, autumn, trains, and the color gold for our 50th anniversary,” said Debora Soule, CFAC director. “It all started when the drawing class I was teaching made some incredible mandalas and we wanted to display them. This is an opportunity for anyone to share their creative work. I have already heard of several ideas people are working on including some knitted food!”

Entry forms are available at the CFAC, county libraries, and on the center’s website at www.cfac4art.com.

All art media is accepted. Participants are asked to be sure the work is framed and ready to hang; three dimensional pieces must have a stable base or be designed to hang.

As an open show, the submitted work is not judged or juried. However, the prospectus does explain that as a department of the Sweetwater County Library System, the CFAC does follow policy and ask artists to refrain from submitting work with a violent, racist, or erotic theme.

The CFAC also has on display the majority of the art collection which was started by the Rock Springs High School students in the fall of 1939. It hung in the school until the CFAC was opened in 1966 for the public to enjoy the hundreds of pieces of art collected over the years.

“Sweetwater County School District No. 1 along with the city of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Library System have a wonderful, longstanding collaboration,” said Soule, “By working together the community has an impressive treasure of art for its citizens and visitors alike.”

Located at 400 C Street in Rock Springs, the CFAC is a department of the Sweetwater County Library System. Hours at the center are Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday and Saturday noon to 5 p.m.