This weekend, come check out the Second Annual Sweetwater Local Market

February 22, 2024 — Shopping locally is in the best interest of everyone in Sweetwater County. Several locally owned businesses are operated out of their homes and have little to no community visibility. Dave Taylor and Jenny Knezovich saw the struggles that some of these locally owned small businesses were having with this, and they came up with a solution.

Last year, they decided to hold the first Sweetwater Local Market. The event was different from other vendor events because every vendor at this event was a 100% locally owned and operated business. Last year’s event was so successful that they decided to make it an annual event. This year, they will have 36 vendors participating in the 2nd Annual Sweetwater Local Market.

Even though their motto is “Shop Local, Support Small Businesses, Support Local Community,” the event isn’t just for small businesses; big businesses are participating in the event as well, but again, every vendor at this event is 100% locally owned and operated businesses.

Jenny Knezovich stated, “We felt like there was a need to showcase specifically locally-owned businesses. We think it’s important for the community to know just how many locally-owned businesses we have here. Some of these businesses are brand new, and some have been around for years. Our youngest business participating in the event is six months old, and our oldest business has been in business for 27 years.”

The 2nd Annual Sweetwater Local Market will be held this weekend, Friday, Feb. 23 through Sunday, Feb. 25, and it is FREE to attend at the Sweetwater County Events Complex. The dates and times of the Local Market will be Friday, Feb. 23, 4 p.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 24, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 25, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

“It’s a big deal to have the support of our local community to support locally owned businesses. A lot of these businesses started in their garage, and they don’t get a lot of PR, so people don’t even know they exist until they come to an event like this,” said Dave Taylor.

This year, the Sweetwater Local Market will have a Grand Marshal, Amber Kramer, from State Farm, and Kramer and her team will be on hand with swag bags for the first 100 guests.

