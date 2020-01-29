This weekend, spread the word: Fans don’t let fans drive drunk

(The following is a message from the Wyoming Department of Transportation)

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 29, 2020) – For football fans, it’s that time of the year and Sweetwater County law enforcement will be out in force as part of an impaired driving enforcement operation. Beginning Friday, Jan 31, and continuing through gameday Sunday, Feb. 2, additional troopers, officers and deputies will be on patrol and will have zero tolerance for those driving drunk or impaired. Sweetwater County law enforcement is reminding fans and partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of drunk driving. If your celebration involves alcohol, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. If you’re hosting a party, take care of the designated drivers. We want to remind everyone that “Fans don’t let fans drive drunk.”

“People are going to have a good time for the game, and we ask our fans to plan ahead and arrange safe rides home if they are going to drink,” said Commander Matt Kesler of the Rock Springs Police Department.

“It only takes one drink too impair your safe operation of a vehicle. Please, don’t ever put yourself or others, at risk because you made the wrong choice to drink and drive,” he added.

Whether you’re hosting or attending a party, you should make certain you have designated sober drivers. If you don’t have a sober ride home, call a cab, use rideshare or public transportation. If you are a designated driver, make sure you and your passengers are wearing seat belts–it’s the law. Also, remember that walking drunk or impaired can also be dangerous, so have a sober friend to walk home with you.

If you’re hosting a party, have plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for your guests and designated drivers. They are doing everyone a favor by keeping drunk drivers off the roads. Ask your guests to designate their sober drivers in advance, or help them coordinate with other partygoers’ for cabs and rideshare.

Remember, if you drive drunk, you may lose money, your reputation, your car, and even your life. Everyone should know by now that it is illegal to drive drunk or impaired. Even still, thousands die each year in drunk-driving-related crashes. In 2018, there were 10,511 people killed in drunk-driving crashes. The costs can be financial, too. If you’re caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates, and lost wages.

Sweetwater County law enforcement always recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:

Remember that it is never okay to drink and drive. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation, taxi or a ride-sharing service to get home safely.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Sweetwater County law enforcement or dial 911.

Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take the keys away and make arrangements to get your friend home safely.