This weekend’s Art on the Green winners announced

Shane Steiss displays his art that took 1st Place in the Professional 2D Artists’ Choice competition at this past weekend’s Art on the Green in Green River. 

August 23, 2021 — The 16th Annual Art on the Green event held last Friday and Saturday in Green River saw 38 artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D art competition for 24 hours straight.

The competition began Friday at 11 a.m., with competitors beginning the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.

Here are the results from the 2021 Art on the Green event.

Artists’ Choice

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Amanda Romero
3rd place: Christine Pruett

(Left to right) Debora Soule, 2nd Place in Professional 2D Judges Choice and Michael Parker, 2nd place in Professional 2D Artists’ Choice

Professional 2D

1st place: Shane Steiss
2nd place: Michael Parker
3rd place: Tyrell Jasperson

Professional 3D

1st place: Bryan Cordova
2nd place: Jeff Rudolph
3rd place: Gail VanWagoner

Natalie Parker, Mayor’s Choice, High School, and 1st Place High School 2D

Mayor’s Choice Awards

High School: Natalie Parker
2D: Bryce Castillon
3D: Bryan Cordova

People’s Choice

2D: Tyrell Jasperson
3D: Mary Shaw

Bryce Castillon was selected by the late Rudy Gunter family for the award seen here being presented with one of Gunter’s art pieces.

1st Annual Rudy Gunter Memorial Award – Bryce Castillon

Bryce Castillon was awarded the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award as selected by the Gunter family. Castillon was presented with one of Gunter’s art pieces as the award. Gunter was one of the founding members of the Green River Arts Council and Art on the Green.

Judges’ Choice Results

Hailey Uhrig,2nd Place High School 2D, Judges’ Choices

High School 2D

1st place: Natalie Parker
2nd place: Hailey Uhrig

High School 3D

1st place: Lillian Munoz
2nd place: Brianna Uhrig

Sharon Carpenter, 2nd Place in Amateur 2D, Judges’ Choices

Amateur 2D

1st place: Olivia Nielson
2nd place: Sharon Carpenter

Ben Nathan, 2nd Place, Semi-Professional 2D, Judges’ Choice

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Ben Nathan
3rd place: Amanda Romero

Professional 2D

1st place: Shane Steiss
2nd place:  Debora Soule’
3rd place: Shawna Pickinpaugh

Gail VanbWagoner, 2nd Place Professional 3D Judges Choice

Professional 3D

1st place: Bryan Cordova
2nd place: Gail VanWagoner
3rd place: Jeff Rudolph

The 6th Annual Battle on the Green competition

Jamie Green, Battle of the Green winner

The competition kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with nine artists painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a Green River Arts Council member, and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare.  After the 5 minutes of preparation, the artists had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The Judges’ Choice and Peoples’ Choice winner for Battle on the Green was Jaime Green.

