This weekend’s Art on the Green winners announced

August 23, 2021 — The 16th Annual Art on the Green event held last Friday and Saturday in Green River saw 38 artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D art competition for 24 hours straight.

The competition began Friday at 11 a.m., with competitors beginning the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.

Here are the results from the 2021 Art on the Green event.

Artists’ Choice

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Bryce Castillon

2nd place: Amanda Romero

3rd place: Christine Pruett

Professional 2D

1st place: Shane Steiss

2nd place: Michael Parker

3rd place: Tyrell Jasperson

Professional 3D

1st place: Bryan Cordova

2nd place: Jeff Rudolph

3rd place: Gail VanWagoner

Mayor’s Choice Awards

High School: Natalie Parker

2D: Bryce Castillon

3D: Bryan Cordova

People’s Choice

2D: Tyrell Jasperson

3D: Mary Shaw

1st Annual Rudy Gunter Memorial Award – Bryce Castillon

Bryce Castillon was awarded the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award as selected by the Gunter family. Castillon was presented with one of Gunter’s art pieces as the award. Gunter was one of the founding members of the Green River Arts Council and Art on the Green.

Judges’ Choice Results

High School 2D

1st place: Natalie Parker

2nd place: Hailey Uhrig

High School 3D

1st place: Lillian Munoz

2nd place: Brianna Uhrig

Amateur 2D

1st place: Olivia Nielson

2nd place: Sharon Carpenter

Semi-Professional 2D

1st place: Bryce Castillon

2nd place: Ben Nathan

3rd place: Amanda Romero

Professional 2D

1st place: Shane Steiss

2nd place: Debora Soule’

3rd place: Shawna Pickinpaugh

Professional 3D

1st place: Bryan Cordova

2nd place: Gail VanWagoner

3rd place: Jeff Rudolph

The 6th Annual Battle on the Green competition

The competition kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with nine artists painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a Green River Arts Council member, and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare. After the 5 minutes of preparation, the artists had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The Judges’ Choice and Peoples’ Choice winner for Battle on the Green was Jaime Green.