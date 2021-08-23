This weekend’s Art on the Green winners announced

August 23, 2021 — The 16th Annual Art on the Green event held last Friday and Saturday in Green River saw 38 artists from Utah and Wyoming competed in the 2D and 3D art competition for 24 hours straight.
The competition began Friday at 11 a.m., with competitors beginning the creative process in a variety of mediums including, watercolor, oil, clay, airbrush, and more.
Here are the results from the 2021 Art on the Green event.
Artists’ Choice
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Amanda Romero
3rd place: Christine Pruett
Professional 2D
1st place: Shane Steiss
2nd place: Michael Parker
3rd place: Tyrell Jasperson
Professional 3D
1st place: Bryan Cordova
2nd place: Jeff Rudolph
3rd place: Gail VanWagoner
Mayor’s Choice Awards
High School: Natalie Parker
2D: Bryce Castillon
3D: Bryan Cordova
People’s Choice
2D: Tyrell Jasperson
3D: Mary Shaw
1st Annual Rudy Gunter Memorial Award – Bryce Castillon
Bryce Castillon was awarded the Rudy Gunter Memorial Award as selected by the Gunter family. Castillon was presented with one of Gunter’s art pieces as the award. Gunter was one of the founding members of the Green River Arts Council and Art on the Green.
Judges’ Choice Results
High School 2D
1st place: Natalie Parker
2nd place: Hailey Uhrig
High School 3D
1st place: Lillian Munoz
2nd place: Brianna Uhrig
Amateur 2D
1st place: Olivia Nielson
2nd place: Sharon Carpenter
Semi-Professional 2D
1st place: Bryce Castillon
2nd place: Ben Nathan
3rd place: Amanda Romero
Professional 2D
1st place: Shane Steiss
2nd place: Debora Soule’
3rd place: Shawna Pickinpaugh
Professional 3D
1st place: Bryan Cordova
2nd place: Gail VanWagoner
3rd place: Jeff Rudolph
The 6th Annual Battle on the Green competition
The competition kicked off on Friday at 4:30 p.m. with nine artists painting head to head. A theme for each battle round was drawn by a Green River Arts Council member, and competitors had only 5 minutes to prepare. After the 5 minutes of preparation, the artists had 30 minutes to create a work of art that was then judged by the community and a panel of judges. The Judges’ Choice and Peoples’ Choice winner for Battle on the Green was Jaime Green.