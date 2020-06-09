This week’s “Cowboy Capsule” features Cowboys win over No. 5 SDSU in 2014

LARAMIE, WYOMING (June 9, 2020) — The “Cowboy Capsule” for this week will feature a rebroadcast of the Wyoming Cowboy’s victory in basketball over the No. 5 San Diego State Aztecs in 2014. It was Wyoming’s first win against a top-five opponent since 1998, breaking the Aztec’s 20-game winning streak The television rebroadcast will be made available for fans for free on the University of Wyoming official Facebook page @wyoathletics, on Wednesday, June 10, at 7 p.m., Mountain Time.

Guard Riley Grabau posted 17 points and forward Larry Nance Jr. chipped in 14 to guide the Cowboys to a thrilling 68-62 upset. The Cowboys led by as many as 16 points midway through the second half, thanks to multiple dunks from Nance and fellow forward Derek Cooke Jr., but the Aztecs refused to go quietly. SDSU cut the lead to single digits with just over four minutes remaining and clawed within four points with 40 seconds left. A free throw from guard Nathan Sobey and one from guard Jerron Granberry would be the only points scored the rest of the game, as the Cowboys held the Aztecs off the scoreboard to pull the upset.

Former Cowboy forward Derek Cooke, Jr. and former guard and current staff member Riley Grabau will be available on Facebook during the Wednesday night telecast to share their memories of that game with fans.