Thomas Joseph Lavery Jr. (Dec. 8, 1927-Oct. 9, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Thomas Joseph Lavery Jr., 91, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a long-time resident of Rock Springs and is a former resident of Star Valley Ranch and Superior, Wyoming.

Mr. Lavery was born on Dec. 8, 1927, in Rock Springs, the son of Thomas Joseph Lavery Sr. and Florence Menghini Lavery.

He attended schools in Superior and was valedictorian of the class of 1944 at Superior High School. Mr. Lavery also attended The University of Wyoming where he earned a bachelors’ degree in Engineering.

Mr. Lavery served in the United States Army following World War II.

He married Mary Louise Thomas on June 6, 1954, in Superior.

He worked at FMC for 37 years until his retirement in 1989 as a civil engineer.

Mr. Lavery was a member of the Holy Spirit Community Catholic Community in Rock Springs and the Holy Family Catholic Church in Thayne, Wyoming

He enjoyed home projects with family, golfing, Wyoming Cowboys, musicals, barbershop quartets, and traveling.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Lou Lavery of Rock Springs; two sons, Richard Lavery of Green River, and Thomas Lavery III of Grand Junction, Colorado; three daughters, Patricia Sydow of Louisville, Colorado, Kathleen Lavery of Rock Springs, and Theresa Garofalo of Cherry Hills Village, Colorado; one sister, Norma Jordan of Cheyenne, Wyoming; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Mr. Lavery was preceded in death by his parents; one son, David Lavery; and one brother, Bob Lavery.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

