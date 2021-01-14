Thoman Soda Ash Memorial wrestling tournament schedule released

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (January 14, 2021) – The annual Thoman Soda Ash Memorial wrestling duels will look a little different this year. Instead of having all of the matches in Green River, Rock Springs will host several duels as well.

The tournament is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 15, through Saturday, Jan. 16, and will be comprised of 20 teams from all over the state of Wyoming.

Keep track of the wrestling results by clicking the link below:

https://www.trackwrestling.com/teamtournaments/MainFrame.jsp?newSession=false&TIM=1610652265756&pageName=

Thoman Soda Ash Memorial schedule:

Friday, Jan. 15:

Round 1 (2:30-4:30 p.m.):

Pool One: Green River vs. Kemmerer (GRHS Main Gym) Cheyenne Central vs. Lander Valley (GRHS Aux Gym)

Pool Two: Cheyenne East vs. Pinedale (Green River Rec Center) Evanston vs. Campbell County (Monroe Elementary School)

Pool Three: Powell vs. Cheyenne South (Lincoln Middle School) Wheatland vs. Lyman (Truman Elementary School)

Pool Four: Rock Springs vs. Worland (RSHS) Sheridan vs. Mountain View (Rock Springs Junior High)



Round 2 (4:30-6:30 p.m.):

Pool One: Green River vs. Lander Valley (GRHS Main Gym) Cheyenne Central vs. Kemmerer (GRHS Aux Gym)

Pool Two: Cheyenne East vs. Campbell County (Green River Rec Center) Evanston vs. Pinedale (Monroe Elementary School)

Pool Three: Powell vs. Lyman (Lincoln Middle School) Wheatland vs. Cheyenne South (Truman Elementary School)

Pool Four: Rock Springs vs. Mountain View (RSHS) Sheridan vs. Worland (RSJHS)



Round 3 (6:30-8:30 p.m.):

Pool One: Green River vs. Cheyenne Central (GRHS Main Gym) Lander Valley vs. Kemmerer (GRHS Aux Gym)

Pool Two: Cheyenne East vs. Evanston (Green River Rec Center) Campbell County vs. Pinedale (Monroe Elementary School)

Pool Three: Powell vs. Wheatland (Lincoln Middle School) Lyman vs. Cheyenne South (Truman Elementary School)

Pool Four: Rock Springs vs. Sheridan (RSHS) Mountain View vs. Worland (RSJHS)



Saturday, Jan. 16:

Round One (10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.):

Pool One: Green River vs. Lyman/Jackson Hole (GRHS Main Gym) Cheyenne East vs. Worland (GRHS Aux Gym)

Pool Two: Sheridan vs. Lander Valley (Green River Rec Center) Evanston vs. Wheatland (Monroe Elementary School)

Pool Three: Rawlins vs. Star Valley (Lincoln Middle School) Campbell County vs. Cheyenne Central (Truman Elementary School)

Pool Four: Rock Springs vs. Kemmerer (RSHS) Cheyenne South vs. Pinedale (Rock Springs Junior High)



Round 2 (12:30-2:30 p.m.):

Pool One: Green River vs. Worland (GRHS Main Gym) Cheyenne East vs. Lyman/Jackson Hole (GRHS Aux Gym)

Pool Two: Sheridan vs. Wheatland (Green River Rec Center) Evanston vs. Lander Valley (Monroe Elementary School)

Pool Three: Star Valley vs. Cheyenne Central (Lincoln Middle School) Campbell County vs. Rawlins (Truman Elementary School)

Pool Four: Rock Springs vs. Pinedale (RSHS) Cheyenne South vs. Kemmerer (RSJHS)



Round 3 (2:30-4:30 p.m.):

Pool One: Green River vs. Cheyenne East (GRHS Main Gym) Worland vs. Lyman/Jackson Hole (GRHS Aux Gym)

Pool Two: Sheridan vs. Evanston (Green River Rec Center) Wheatland vs. Lander Valley (Monroe Elementary School)

Pool Three: Star Valley vs. Campbell County (Lincoln Middle School) Cheyenne Central vs. Rawlins (Truman Elementary School)

Pool Four: Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne South (RSHS) Pinedale vs. Kemmerer (RSJHS

