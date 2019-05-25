Thousand-Mile River Expedition Launched In Green River On Friday​

Sweetwater County, WY (5/25/19) – The Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition (SCREE) departed from Expedition Island in Green River Friday morning in commemoration of the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell’s expedition’s departure from the same spot on May 24, 1869.​

SCREE, a team of graduate students, writers, artists, academics, and journalists in five boats, is retracing Powell’s epic 1,000-mile traverse of the Colorado River Basin down the Green and Colorado Rivers, and through the Grand Canyon. The trip is scheduled to take about 70 days.​

Friday’s launch was the culmination of two days of activities and events in Green River commemorating the Powell Expedition’s sesquicentennial. ​

Partnering to create the events were SCREE, the Sweetwater County Historical Museum, the City of Green River, the Green River Chamber of Commerce, the University of Wyoming, and Green River Main Street. ​

Sponsors included the Sweetwater County Library System, the United States Geological Survey, the Green River Arts Council, the Greenbelt Task Force, historian, and author Roy Webb, and the Wyoming Game & Fish Department. ​

For more information on Powell, and the ongoing SCREE Expedition, visit SCREE website at https://www.powell150.org/ ​

You can follow the expedition’s progress online on a special map at https://share.garmin.com/SCREEPowell150 ​

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum invites everyone to visit the museum at 3 Flaming Gorge Way in Green River and check out the new John Wesley Powell Exhibit. Museum summer hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., though it will be closed on Monday, May 27, in observance of Memorial Day.​