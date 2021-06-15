Thousands attend annual Touch-A-Truck event in Rock Springs

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (June 15, 2021) – While someone was walking around west Rock Springs on Saturday, they might’ve heard the sounds of horns blaring and sirens wailing.

Thousands of people attended the 2021 Tough-A-Truck event at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, giving big rig and truck lovers a chance to get a close-up look.

There were over 40 vehicles that included firetrucks, police cars, cranes, semis, school buses and even a hospital helicopter.

“This was a way to give people a chance to check them out and let businesses impact the community in a positive way,” said JJ Syvrud, recreation center superintendent.

The annual event has been going on in Rock Springs since 2012. In 2015, the event welcomed over 80 different kinds of vehicles.

It’s a great free, family-friendly event that people look forward to every year.

Rock Springs resident Danni Hurd was there with her children Rozlyn, 6, and Eldrick, 3.

“We’ve been every year – even the cold years,” Hurd said. “This year was most enjoyable. It’s such a beautiful day out.”

She said that the family was having a great time, especially Eldrick, who loves all big vehicles from emergency vehicles to construction diggers.