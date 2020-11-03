Thousands casting ballots for 2020 election in Sweetwater County

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 3, 2020) – Millions of Americans are waiting in line to cast their ballots for the 2020 election.

Sweetwater County is no different.

Hundreds of people were lined up outside of the Sweetwater County Events Complex Tuesday morning to vote for their candidate.

Some believe this year’s election – specifically the presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden – is the most important in American history.

“Voting is the most important thing you can do as an American,” said Rock Springs resident Dan Ruble. “I am more concerned with the presidential election.

“Of course, we all have our favorites around the community that we can go talk to and converse with, but it’s not as important to me as the presidential election.”

Another Rock Springs resident echoed the same sentiment with the importance of voting this year.

“If we don’t move, we’re going to get ousted by the wrong party, said Eddie Lopez. “We’re going to lose a lot. It’s very important we keep the red intact.

Lopez also mentioned that the local elections are equally as important.

“For me, the county commissioners are very important. Representatives, senators and everybody from here because it all pertains to us,” he said.

Polling places are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

The full list of locations in Sweetwater County to cast a ballot is listed below:

Granger Town Hall, 200 First Granger

Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N Street in Rock Springs

White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive in Rock Springs

Western Wyoming Community College, 2500 College Drive in Rock Springs

Sweetwater County Events Complex, 3320 A Yellowstone Road in Rock Springs

Expedition Island and Pavilion, 475 South 2nd East in Green River

Green River Recreation Center, 1775 Hitching Post in Green River

Green River Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 900 Hitching Post Drive in Green River

Washam Slagowski Residence, 1120 Washam Road in Washam

Superior Administration Building, 3 N. Main Street in Superior

Farson Community Hall, 4039 US 191 in Farson

Wamsutter Town Hall, 231 McCormick Street in Wamsutter

McKinnon School Building, 10 1/2 Old Highway 414 in McKinnon

Bairoil Town Hall, 1101 Antelope Drive in Bairoil