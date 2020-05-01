Three active cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (May 1, 2020) — At the time of this release, there are 11 lab-confirmed positive cases and seven probable cases of COVID-19 in Sweetwater County.

Of these 18 total cases, three remain active while 10 lab-confirmed positive and five probable patients have now recovered. Two of the remaining active patients are in self-isolation in good condition with only mild symptoms treatable from home. The third active patient, a woman in her 50s who lives in Rock Springs, was hospitalized yesterday at Sweetwater Memorial and is in stable condition. To date, there have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Sweetwater County.

Probable cases are defined by officials as close contacts of lab-confirmed positive cases who also present symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

A patient is considered fully recovered “when there is a resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications and there is an improvement in respiratory symptoms (i.e., cough, shortness of breath) for 72 hours and at least seven days have passed since symptoms first appeared,” according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

On Thursday, April 23, state health officials announced the softening of restrictions on diagnostic testing for COVID-19. It is now possible for anyone who is feeling ill to consult their primary care provider who can then order a diagnostic test provided by the state at no cost to the patient.

County public health officials last week also announced that antibody testing is now readily available at a minimal cost to the patient through Sweetwater Memorial’s reference lab, ARUP Laboratories, which has a medical lab in Salt Lake City, Utah. While antibody testing may be useful in determining those who have already possibly been exposed to COVID-19, it remains unclear among the medical community at large whether a positive antibody test implies any protecting immunity from this virus.

Sweetwater Memorial today reported that they have collected 690 COVID-19 tests with 644 returned negative,10 positive, and 36 pending results. One of these positives is not reflected in county or state totals as the patient was from out-of-state and does not reside here.

Castle Rock today reported that they have collected 106 COVID-19 tests with 98 returned negative, 2 positive, and 6 pending results.