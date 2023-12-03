Three Cowboy wrestlers earn podium spots in Las Vegas

University of Wyoming photo

December 3, 2023 — Wyo4News Staff/Press Release

The Wyoming Cowboys finished with three podium placers at the Cliff Keen Invitational in Las Vegas. The two-day event concluded on Saturday. As a team, Wyoming finished in 17th place in the 35-team event. Iowa State won the team title.

UW wrestlers with top eight finishes were Jore Volk (125 pounds), who finished in fifth place. Gabe Willochell (149 pounds) finished in seventh position, and Joey Novak (197 pounds) had an eighth-place finish. As a team, the Cowboys compiled a 22-21 match record.

The Cowboys return to action this week with a dual at Missouri on Friday.

Wyoming results from the Cliff Keen Invitational:

125: Nore Volk (4-2) 5th place

133: Cooper Birdwell (1-2)

141: Cole Brooks (3-2)

149: Gabe Willochell (5-2) 7th place

157: Copper Voorhees (0-2)

165: Brett McIntosh (0-2)

174: Riley Davis (3-2)

184: Quayin Short (1-2)

197: Joey Novak (4-3) 8th place

HWT: Kent Zimmer (1-2)