Three Cowboy wrestlers place at Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA (Dec. 8, 2019) – Wyoming’s Montorie Bridges took second place and two other Cowboy wrestlers placed in the top eight of their weight classes at the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational. The event ran both Friday and Saturday.

“We had a pretty good effort overall,” said Head Coach Mark Branch. “Placing three guys in a tournament of this caliber isn’t easy, but we haven’t seen our best wrestling yet. I liked the fight we had in each of our matches. With that, we can do a lot of work and make some major progression once we clean up some technical things.”

Bridges began the day at 133 pounds with a 5-1 victory over Nebraska’s Ridge Lovett to advance into the finals. In the championship bout, Bridges was bested, 4-1, by Cornell’s Charles Tucker. Tucker is ranked #6 in the nation and was the invitational’s #1 seed at 133 pounds.

In the consolation side brackets, Wyoming’s Hayden Hastings (174 pounds) and Brian Andrews (Heavyweight) placed seventh and eighth, respectively.

Hastings opened his day with a major decision victory over Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman, who entered the weekend #15 at 174 pounds. After a 7-4 loss to Utah Valley’s Kimball Bastian, Hastings finished his day with a fall win over #12 Brandon Womack of Cornell.

On Saturday, Andrews earned a 12-4, major decision over #18 Brandon Metz of North Dakota State. Andrews was then defeated by Iowa State’s #14 ranked Gannon Gremmel, 3-1. In the seventh-place bout Andrews lost 6-2 to #19 John Borst of Virginia Tech.

In team scoring, the Cowboys finished in thirteenth place with 49.5 points. Nebraska won the event with 118 points. Ohio State was second with 109.5 points.

Wyoming returns to action on Dec. 15 for the Reno Tournament of Champions.

Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational – Day Two Results

Semifinals

133: Montorie Bridges (WYO) dec. Ridge Lovett (NEB) 5-1

Consolation of (8) #2

149: Yahya Thomas (NW) dec. Jaron Jensen (WYO) 8-2

174: Hayden Hastings (WYO) MD Marcus Coleman (ISU) 12-0

HWT: Brian Andrews (WYO) MD Brandon Metz (NDSU) 12-4

Consolation of (4)

174: Kimball Bastian (Utah Valley) dec. Hastings (WYO) 7-4

HWT: Gannon Gremmel (ISU) SV-dec. Andrews (WYO) 3-1

7th-Place

174: Hastings (WYO) Fall Brandon Womack (Cornell) 6:55

HWT: John Borst (VT) dec. Andrews (WYO) 6-2

Championship

133: Charles Tucker (Cornell) dec. Bridges (WYO) 4-1