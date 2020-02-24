Enjoy three days of outdoor-loving fun at the Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo

The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo will be at the Events Complex, February 28-29 and March 1. Enjoy three days of outdoor fun that’s free to the public! At the expo, you’ll find a huge variety of vendors offering an assortment of outdoor-related information and products.

Visitors will have the opportunity to win great prizes like Ruger guns, Camp Chef Stoves, and more. If you’re a golfer, be sure to stop by the Cowboy Curbing and Landscape exhibit and test your swing and the turf with their interactive golf display. There will also be food vendors, including concessions by Cowboy Crepes and Café.

The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo hours are:

Friday, February 28 from 5 pm – 9 pm

Saturday, February 29 from 10 am – 6 pm

Sunday, March 1 from 10 am – 3 pm

The 5th Annual Western Wyoming Sportsman’s Expo is brought to you by the Wyoming Home Show, who has been bringing shows to Sweetwater County for over 24 years. For more information visit their website at www.wyominghomeshows.com.

