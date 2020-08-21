Three deaths from COVID-19 raise Wyoming’s total to 37

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (August 21, 2020) — Wyoming’s total number of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) deaths among residents who have tested positive for the virus has once again increased, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).

A Laramie County older adult man with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 has died. The man had been hospitalized.

An older adult woman who was a Sublette County resident died earlier this month in a Utah long-term care facility, where she was exposed to the virus.

An older adult man who was a Carbon County resident died in a Florida long-term care facility earlier this month, where he was exposed to the virus.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

WDH reporting of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents follows the same standards that have long been used for tracking influenza-related deaths.

Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 37 coronavirus-related deaths, 2,994 laboratory-confirmed cases, and 530 probable cases reported.

For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.