Three frontier rifles examined at local Historical Museum

June 6, 2021 — From the Sweetwater County Historical Museum

The Sweetwater County Historical Museum recently had the opportunity to examine not one but three frontier-era military rifles as part of its Vintage Firearms Research Program.

The “Trapdoor” Springfield rifle (in the middle of the photo shown above), a single-shot, black powder cartridge rifle in .45/70, was the standard-issue long arm for the U.S. Army during much of the Indian Wars, from 1873 until 1892.

By far, the most common trapdoor configurations were the full-length infantry rifle with a barrel length of 32.6 inches and the much shorter cavalry carbine with a 22-inch barrel.

As shown above, the top and bottom rifles are conventional infantry trapdoors, but the arm in the middle is something special: a Model 1886 “Short Rifle,” of which only 1,000 were made.

The Model 1886, which featured a full stock and a 24-inch barrel, was an attempt to find a compromise between the long infantry rifle and the short carbine to simplify production and general use but was not a success. In the 1890s, once its trials were completed, it was recalled from the field and reissued to guard units in different parts of the country.

Those with a vintage firearm (or firearms) who would like to learn more about them are encouraged to contact the museum at (307) 872-6435 or via email at [email protected].