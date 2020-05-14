Three GRHS students receive Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (May 14, 2020) — In a release sent to Wyo4News, three students from Green River High School (GRHS) have received the Maicy M Braden Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship awards three students a $500 scholarship to pursue a career related to industrial/technical careers and/or engineering. The three senior students are Kaycee Olsen, Alaina Maiers, and Elizabeth Froats. Read the full release below:

Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship

Maicy Marie Braden passed away in a tragic auto accident on October 3rd, 2016. She was an aspiring young student at Green River High School who had remarkable talents, especially in the Career and Technical Education area. Maicy was an honor student with a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and had dreams of attending college and seeking a career in Design and Development. She was a gifted welder and had a profound love for building and creating practical solutions using her metalworking skills. In addition to her love of welding, she was very talented in the areas of auto mechanics and collision refinishing.

To honor Maicy, and provide more opportunities for female students to pursue post-high school training, her family has formed the Maicy M. Braden Memorial Scholarship.

William & Rachelle Morris along with Mandros Painting and several anonymous donors have made this scholarship possible. Together they have generated the funds to award three GRHS Students a $500 scholarship to pursue a career related to Industrial / Technical careers and or Engineering.

This year’s scholarship senior honorees are Kaycee Olsen, Alaina Maiers & Elizabeth Froats.

Kaycee Olsen will attend Western Wyoming Community College to pursue her Associates Degree in Welding Technology and then attend the University of Wyoming to study Civil Engineering.

Alaina Maiers will be attending WYO Tech in Laramie to study Collision Repair and Refinishing with plans to eventually open a business specializing in Street Rods and Custom Fabrication.

Elizabeth Froats plans to attend the University of Wyoming, where she will pursue a career in the medical field or veterinary science.