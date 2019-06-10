Three Local Seniors To Attend UW Engineering Summer Program

Sponsor

Three area seniors are expected to take part in the program. Brixen Mathis and Erin Poyer from Rock Springs and Green River’s Dallin Kurth are three of 37 students from around the state and nation taking part in classes.

All students will stay in UW’s residence halls. This will assist them in preparing for life in college. Students will attend classes in a wide range of subjects. Topics include physical computing, material science, civil engineering, atmospheric science, sustainability, combustion and computer science.

Advertisement

Classes are taught by engineering faculty members and graduate students. The attendees decide what they want to focus on and then attend morning and afternoon sessions. In the evenings they tour the campus.

In addition to the courses, participants have the opportunity to explore petroleum and chemical engineering during daylong field trips. One will be to Halliburton’s hydraulic fracturing site in Colorado. Another trip is scheduled for the Sherard Water Treatment Plant in Cheyenne.