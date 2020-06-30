Three more COVID-19 cases reported in Sweetwater County, total now 81

CHEYENNE, WYOMING (June 30, 2020) — According to the Wyoming Department of Health, on Tuesday, June 30, three new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported in Sweetwater County. This brings the total to 81 in Sweetwater County, with probable cases jumping to nine. Four laboratory-confirmed cases were reported on June 29.

Statewide, there are 1,184 laboratory-confirmed cases and 303 probable cases. 860 of the laboratory-confirmed cases have recovered, with 237 of the probable cases recovering. The death toll due to the virus is 20.

For more information and statistics on COVID-19 click here.