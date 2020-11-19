Three more dead due to COVID-19 in Sweetwater County

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (November 19, 2020) – Sweetwater County has had three more COVID-19 deaths, according to Sweetwater County District Board of Health.

Sweetwater County Public Health Director Kim Lionberger said the three deaths bring the county’s total to number of deaths to seven.

A woman in her 70s, the resident of a long-term care facility, died

A woman in her 80s, also a resident of a long-term care facility, died

A Green River woman in her 50s died

They come after four earlier Sweetwater County COVID-19 related deaths. A Rock Springs man in his 70s died Nov. 3 and a Rock Springs man in his 60s died Oct. 31. Sweetwater County’s previous COVID-19 deaths occurred in July – a Rock Springs man in his 70s died July 13, and a Green River woman in her 90s died July 15.

On Thursday, Nov. 19, afternoon, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County reported it is caring for six COVID-19 patients.

Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.

More health and community updates can be found on the Public Health and Sweetwater Memorial Facebook pages and at sweetwatermemorial.com, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.