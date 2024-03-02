Three Mustangs wrestlers in national championship finals

March 2, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

The Western Mustang wrestling team has retained their team lead at the NJCAA National Championships in Council Bluffs, Iowa. After this morning’s championship semi-final matches and consolations matches.

Western has increased their team lead with 156 points. Pratt Community College of Pratt, Kansas, is in second place with 131.5 points. Iowa Central, who was second after Friday’s matches, is now third at 129.5 points. Clackamas is fourth at 126 points, and Iowa Western is fifth with 115.5 points. Western led Iowa Central by just 5.5 points heading into today’s matches.

The Mustangs will send three wrestlers into this evening’s championship matches. Bridger Ricks (125 pounds) won his semi-final match 5-2, Cody Phelps (133) was a 22-3 Technical Fall winner in his semi-final match, and Darion Johnson (184) was a 9-2 decision winner. Western’s Dmarion Johnson (285) fell in his semi-final match by an 8-5 decision.

Going into this evening’s championship match, Western, Pratt, Clackamas, and Iowa Western have three wrestlers in the finals, while Iowas Central has two. Those matches are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. MST.