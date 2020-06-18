Three new Sweetwater County COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 18, 2020) — Sweetwater County registered three of Wyoming’s 18 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 as reported by the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) on Wednesday. The new cases bring the county’s total to 35.

One of Sweetwater County’s cases involves an employee of Southwest Counseling Services in Rock Springs. While the business will continue to operate, some at-risk employees have been asked to self-quarantine. (See the full story here) No details were released on the other two new cases.

Uinta County again led the state in reported new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with seven, according to the WDH website. Fremont County added four more to their state-leading total, which now registers 282. Johnson and Park counties reported single cases each.

In total, Wyoming has now recorded 884 cases of COVID-19, with probable cases up to 230. Recoveries for the virus improved by 10 Wednesday to 667. Statewide testing now numbers 34,839.

Here is a breakdown of all 23 Wyoming counties reporting COVID-19 cases, along with the number of new cases reported as of Wednesday: Albany (26, -), Big Horn (9, -), Campbell (33, -), Carbon (13, -), Converse (14, -), Crook (6, -), Fremont (282, +4), Goshen (4, -), Hot Springs (9, -), Johnson (15, +1), Laramie (129, -), Lincoln (11, -), Natrona (74, -), Niobrara (1, -), Park (8, +1), Platte (1, -), Sheridan (15, -), Sublette (1, -), Sweetwater (35, +3), Teton (76, +2), Uinta (87, +7), and Washakie (34, -), Weston (1, -).

Here is a breakdown of the Wyoming counties reporting probable COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday: Albany (2), Big Horn (2), Campbell (13), Carbon (8), Converse (10), Fremont (33), Goshen (1), Hot Springs (3), Johnson (4), Laramie (68), Lincoln (4), Natrona (14), Niobrara (1), Sheridan (4), Sublette (2), Sweetwater (8), Teton (31), Uinta (17), and Washakie (5).