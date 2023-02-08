Three players no longer on Cowboys basketball team

February 8, 2023 — The Wyoming Cowboy basketball team will be very short-handed tonight when they host UNLV.

According to a noon-time press release for the University: University of Wyoming head basketball coach Jeff Linder announced Wednesday that Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson, and Jake Kyman are no longer with the Cowboy basketball program.

“We thank Max, Ethan, and Jake for their contributions to the program,” Linder said. “We wish them well in their futures, both on and off the court.”

Linder will have no further comment.

All three were in their first year with the Cowboys. Anderson and Agbonkpolo, both juniors, transferred from USC, with Kyman, also a junior, coming from UCLA.

Tonight’s Wyoming/UNLV contest will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 8 p.m. with tip-off at 8:30.