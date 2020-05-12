Three UW athletic teams earn recognition from NCAA for academic performance

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 12, 2020) — The NCAA on Tuesday recognized the Division I athletics teams that achieved at the highest level academically based on the most recent Academic Progress Rate (APR) data.

Of those teams receiving Public Recognition Awards were three University of Wyoming Athletics teams, men’s golf, women’s golf, and women’s basketball.

All three UW teams achieved perfect APR scores of 1,000 for the most recent data from the four-year period from 2015-16 through the 2018-19 academic years.

Advertisement

“This achievement by our men’s and women’s golf teams and our women’s basketball is an outstanding accomplishment,” said Tom Burman, University of Wyoming Athletics Director.

“We are very proud of the recognition these three teams have brought to our athletics program and our university. I want to congratulate all of the young men and women who put forth the effort necessary to achieve such an impressive academic accomplishment.”

The Recognition marks the eighth-straight season the Cowboy golf team has recorded a perfect multiyear score.

The Cowgirl golfers have done so in three-straight seasons with women’s basketball accomplishing the feat for the first time in program history.

Advertisement

Public Recognition Awards were earned by all teams that ranked in the top 10 percent of Division I athletics teams APR scores.

The top 10 percent scores this year ranged from 985 to perfect 1,000 scores.

Each year, the NCAA tracks the classroom performance of student-athletes on every Division I team through the annual scorecard of academic achievement, known as APR.

The rate measures eligibility, graduation, and retention each semester or quarter and provides a clear picture of the academic performance in each sport.

The most recent APRs are multiyear rates based on scores from 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, and 2018-19 academic years.